Two men have been arrested in Dublin this morning in relation to the ongoing garda investigation into the abduction of QIH director Kevin Lunney on September 17.

Two men have been arrested in Dublin this morning in relation to the ongoing garda investigation into the abduction of QIH director Kevin Lunney on September 17.

Two men arrested in connection with abduction and torture of Quinn exec Kevin Lunney

The arrests of the men, both aged 38, is in relation to suspected involvement in an organised criminal group

"Two males, both aged 38 years, have been arrested in the Dublin region for an offence contrary to Section 73 Criminal Justice Act 2006 and are being detained under Section 50 Criminal Justice Act 2007 at Ballymun and Finglas Garda stations," a garda statement said.

Gardai are not providing any further information, but the Act the men were arrested under allows for them to be detained for a period of seven days.

Mr Lunney, 50, was abducted outside his home near Derrylin, Co Fermanagh, and taken to a horsebox across the border, where he was savagely beaten.

The father of six spoke out about the attack in a television interview in recent weeks, describing how he had been slashed with a knife, doused with bleach and branded by his captors before being dumped on a remote road in Co Cavan.

Criminals targeting QIH executives are believed to have been behind the attack.

Online Editors