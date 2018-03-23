Two men arrested in connection with €1.4m drug seizure

The Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau supported by the Special Crime Task Force intercepted two cars in Ronanstown, Dublin at around 7.30pm yesterday evening.

A quantity of cocaine was seized from the vehicles and two men, aged 30 and 26, were arrested and detained under drug trafficking legislation at Ronanstown Garda Station.

Follow up searches took place in Tallaght and Clondalkin and significant quantities of cocaine, cannabis, ketamine and drug trafficking paraphernalia were seized, which are estimated to be worth more than €1.4 million.