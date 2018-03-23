Two men arrested in connection with €1.4m drug seizure
Two men were arrested today in connection with the seizure of €1.4 million worth of drugs.
The Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau supported by the Special Crime Task Force intercepted two cars in Ronanstown, Dublin at around 7.30pm yesterday evening.
A quantity of cocaine was seized from the vehicles and two men, aged 30 and 26, were arrested and detained under drug trafficking legislation at Ronanstown Garda Station.
Follow up searches took place in Tallaght and Clondalkin and significant quantities of cocaine, cannabis, ketamine and drug trafficking paraphernalia were seized, which are estimated to be worth more than €1.4 million.
The 26 year old male is scheduled to appear at the Criminal Courts of Justice this afternoon charged in connection with the investigation. The 30 year old remains in custody.
