Two men arrested following serious assault in Newbridge

Two men aged in their 20s and 30s have been arrested following a serious assault in Newbridge, Co. Kildare, early on Tuesday morning.

During the course of the assault, a man in his 30s sustained a laceration to his jaw and neck.

The victim was found on Eyre Street after 12:30am and was treated by Paramedics before being removed to Tallaght Hospital for further treatment.

His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

In a follow up operation by the Armed Support Unit and local gardaí, two men were arrested at an apartment in Powers Court, Newbridge, a short time later.

The apartment has been declared a crime scene and is currently preserved for forensic examination.

Both men were taken to Newbridge Garda Station where they are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984. They can be held for up to twenty four hours.

Investigating gardaí are appealing for witnesses and anyone with information is asked to contact Newbridge Garda Station (045) 431 212 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

