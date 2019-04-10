Gardai have confirmed that two men have been arrested, a car and mobile phones seized and a quantity of drugs recovered in an extensive search and arrest operation in county Louth today.

Two men arrested as part of garda operation into 'drug related intimidation behaviour'

A garda spokesperson confirmed that "as part of an ongoing investigation into drug related intimidation in the Drogheda and mid-Louth area, an extensive search and arrest operation took place in Drogheda this morning".

It was directly linked to Operation Stratus which was targeting the criminal activity of organised crime gangs in Drogheda and the Louth Garda division.

Todays operation involved Louth Divisional detective and uniformed units supported by the Emergency Response, Unit the Armed Support Unit and the dog unit.

The garda spokesperson confirmed two men in their twenties have been arrested and are being detained in Drogheda and Dundalk garda stations.

One vehicle was seized for examination, a quantity of suspected cannabis and cocaine with an estimated street value of €5,000 was seized as were a number of mobile phones.

The searches are understood to have focused on four different addresses in Drogheda.

Online Editors