Gardaí arrested two men and seized hand guns and several rounds of ammunition in west Dublin.

Two men arrested as guns and ammunition found in car in west Dublin

Two men (20s and 30s) were arrested and two hand guns and ammunition were seized when a car was stopped in Clonsilla shortly after 7pm last night.

Thirty rounds of 9mm ammunition and guns were found in the car.

The two men are currently being detained in Blanchardstown Garda Station.

“All of the items seized will be forwarded to the Garda Technical Bureau for forensic and ballistic examination,” said a garda spokesperson.

The seizure was made as part of ongoing operations targeting organised crime in West Dublin.

Investigations are ongoing.

