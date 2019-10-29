CANNABIS with a street value of €3.2 million was seized after gardaí stopped a commerical haulage vehicle in Co Louth earlier today.

Two men arrested and €3.2m worth of cannabis concealed among 'load of fresh vegetables' seized by gardai

The load was intercepted by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) in Ballymascanlon, Dundalk.

According to gardai, the cannabis was concealed within "a legitimate load of fresh vegetables" in the vehicle.

Two men, aged 57 and 42, from the UK and Northern Ireland were arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking.

They are currently detained at Dundalk Garda Station under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

The operation was part of an ongoing joint investigation by GNDOCB and the National Crime Agency (NCA) in the UK under the Cross Border Joint Agency Task Force (CBJATF) targeting cross border organised criminal activity.

Speaking about the "very significant" seizure, Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll of Special Crime Operations said it was "yet another success arising from the ongoing cooperation between the GNDOCB and the UK’s National Crime Agency as we jointly protect our communities from drug trafficking."

The Cross Border Joint Agency Task Force was established under the Fresh Start Agreement. It enables cross-border cooperation to tackle organised and cross jurisdictional crime across a range of policing areas.

Investigations into the incident are continuing.

Online Editors