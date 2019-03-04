GARDAI have arrested two men in connection with a search of a house in Co Meath, where various ATM skimming paraphernalia were found.

Two men arrested after gardai seize ATM skimming equipment from house in Meath

Gardaí from the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau assisted by gardaí from Navan carried out a search of a house on Slane Road in Navan, Co. Meath this morning.

Gardai seized almost 500 blank cards.

Various items of ATM skimming equipment were seized at the scene, including a fake ATM front, hard drives, receiving devices, soldering equipment and a laptop.

Gardai also seized about 500 blank cards to be used for storing data copied at ATMs, sat navs, pin hold cameras and skimming devices.

A man in his late 40s and a man in his late 20s, both Romanian nationals, were arrested at the scene and are currently detained at Navan Garda Station persuant to Section 50 of Criminal Justice Act, 2007.

The investigations and searches are ongoing.

