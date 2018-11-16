Two men (40s) injured in Dublin house fire

Two men in their forties were injured in a house fire in south Dublin earlier this morning.

One of the men is believed to have been seriously injured in the fire, while the other man suffered minor injuries, gardai have confirmed.

The fire started at a house in the Milltown area of Dublin shortly before 7am this morning.

Dublin Fire Brigade said that they had five fire engines, crews and senior officers at the scene.

Emergency services at the scene of the fire Photo: Johnny Brew/INM

They have since confirmed that the fire has been extinguished and earlier traffic restrictions in the area have been lifted.

A DFB spokesperson added that "One crew will remain on scene to damp down any hot spots to prevent a rekindle of the fire."

An eyewitness has said that they feel 'sick' after waking up to see their neighbours' house on fire.

The local resident told Independent.ie that they were alerted to the fire from the "black smoke" and nearby dogs barking.

"It looks like the neighbours' house adjoining it is damaged too," they said.

"It was horrendous how quickly it engulfed. We're sick at the thought of the poor family that lives in the house."

AA Roadwatch earlier advised motorists to expect "extremely heavy traffic" earlier this morning, which has since cleared.

They previously said in a statement: "A stop/go system is now in place on Milltown Rd, as emergency services deal with a building fire.

"This has caused extremely heavy traffic to build up on routes in the area, including Churchtown Rd, Dundrum Rd and Milltown Rd itself – especially coming from Dartry. Avoid the area if you can."

Online Editors