A pair of killer whales have been caught on film just miles off the coast of Dublin.

Two killer whales spotted just miles off Dublin coast

The footage was taken by crew aboard a fishing vessel six miles east of Rockabill on Saturday.

Crew members state that the whales are "John Coe" and "Dopey Dick" of the Scottish West Coast Community group of killer whales.

However, The Irish Whale and Dolphin Group is currently trying to establish the authenticity of that claim.

Online Editors