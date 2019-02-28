TWO people have died in separate road traffic accidents today.

Two killed in separate crashes on Irish roads

At around 11am a man on a motorbike, believed to be in his 20s, was involved in a collision with a truck on the N78 at Clashduff, Co Kilkenny.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was removed to St Luke's General Hospital where a post mortem is due to take place.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Kilkenny Garda Station on (056) 777 5000, the Garda Confidential Line on 180 666 111 or any garda station.

The road remains closed and diversions are in place.

In a second incident a pedestrian, a man in his 30s, was killed when he was involved in a collision with a car.

It happened at around 12.30am on the N4 close to Mullingar, Co Westmeath.

His body was removed to the Midlands Regional Hospital Mullingar where a post mortem examination will be carried out.

The driver of the car received minor injuries and was also treated in hospital. The road at the scene is closed and diversions are in place.

