Two killed, another seriously injured following separate crashes on Irish roads

TWO people have died and another woman is seriously injured following separate road traffic accidents today.

At 5.45pm this evening, a woman (60s) was critically injured in a collision between a car and lorry in Kingscourt, Co Cavan.

The woman - who was driving the car - was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda where her condition is described as serious.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bailieboro Garda Station 042-9694570 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111

Earlier today, at around 11am, a man on a motorbike, believed to be in his 20s, was involved in a collision with a truck on the N78 at Clashduff, Co Kilkenny.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was removed to St Luke's General Hospital where a post mortem is due to take place.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Kilkenny Garda Station on (056) 777 5000, the Garda Confidential Line on 180 666 111 or any garda station.

The road remains closed and diversions are in place.

In a second incident a pedestrian, a man in his 30s, was killed when he was involved in a collision with a car.

It happened at around 12.30am on the N4 close to Mullingar, Co Westmeath.

His body was removed to the Midlands Regional Hospital Mullingar where a post mortem examination will be carried out.

The driver of the car received minor injuries and was also treated in hospital. The road at the scene is closed and diversions are in place.

