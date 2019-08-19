Two children have been hospitalised after a collision involving a bicycle and a car in Tipperary this evening.

Two children have been hospitalised after a collision involving a bicycle and a car in Tipperary this evening.

Two kids hospitalised after collision in Tipperary

The accident occurred close to a housing estate at Templetuohy north of Thurles shortly before 5pm.

Two children, believed to be aged 10 years, were riding a bicycle when it was involved in a collision with a car on a roadway outside the village.

Both children were treated at the scene for their injuries.

Gardaí, Tipperary Fire Brigade officials and paramedics were at the scene within minutes.

One child was deemed to have suffered possible head and spinal injuries.

The youngster was airlifted to a Temple Street Children's Hospital in Dublin as a precautionary measure.

The second child was transferred by ambulance with less serious injuries to Clonmel General Hospital.

Gardaí sealed off the scene to facilitate the work of the emergency services and forensic accident investigators.

Traffic diversions are in place and motorists were urged to avoid the area.

The condition of both children is currently unknown.

However, it is understood the injuries involved, while serious, are not life threatening.

The child transferred to Dublin is being assessed for possible spinal injuries.

Anyone who witnessed the accident is asked to assist Thurles Gardai with their inquiries.

Online Editors