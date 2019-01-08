Two Irishmen charged with murder of man (66) in Australia

Two Irishmen have been charged with murdering a 66-year-old man in Australia.

The two men, both from Co Donegal, were originally charged with the assault of the man on December 29.

The 66-year-old was found in a critical condition on the side of a road in Summer Hill when emergency services arrived to the scene shortly after 12.30am on December 29.

The man was treated at the scene by New South Wales ambulance paramedics before being taken to hospital in a critical condition, where he died yesterday morning at around 8.30am.

Christopher McLaughlin (24) and Nathan Kelly (21) from Co Donegal were first charged with grievous bodily harm and affray but had their charges upgraded to murder yesterday.

Both men remain in custody and are due to appear at Burwood Local Court on Wednesday 9 January.

Earlier reports said that they had arrived in Australia a few months ago.

Online Editors