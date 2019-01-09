Two Irishmen have appeared in court in Sydney charged with the murder of a 66-year-old man.

Two Irishmen charged with murder in Australia refused bail

Nathan Kelly, 21, and Christopher McLaughlin, 24, were initially charged with recklessly causing grievous bodily harm after a man was discovered in a critical condition in the early hours of December 29.

The 66-year-old man, named as Paul Tavelardis, was taken from the scene in the inner west suburb of Summer Hill and died in hospital on Monday.

The pair subsequently had their charges upgraded to murder, New South Wales police said.

Kelly and McLaughlin, both from Co Donegal, appeared at Burwood Local Court via video link on Wednesday and were refused bail.

They are next due in court on March 6.

