Two Irish punters scoop €500k prize in EuroMillions Plus jackpot
Two lucky Irish players each scooped €500,000 in Friday's EuroMillions Plus prize.
They are the third and fourth winners of the EuroMillions Plus prize in Ireland this year.
The winning tickets were sold in Dublin and Kerry.
One was sold in Dunnes Stores, Wendell Avenue in Portmarnock and the second in Bunyan’s Shop on Doon Road in Ballybunion.
Angela Bunyan the owner of Bunyan’s said: "There’s a great buzz about the town this morning and as Ballybunion is a small place the news has spread like wildfire. It is fantastic for our town we’ve been getting customers in all morning asking if the winner was found!"
A spokesperson for the National Lottery has said: "January has been a long month, especially when it came to getting paid, so this really is a lovely time to get a half a million cash bonus."
They appealed to all ticket holders to check their tickets carefully to see if they have the winning ticket and if they do to contact their prize claims team on 01-836-4444.
There was no winner of last night’s EuroMillion Jackpot however, and it will roll over into the draw on Tuesday the January 30.
Tuesday's jackpot is expected to top €100 million.
Online Editors