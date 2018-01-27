Two Irish punters scoop €500k prize in EuroMillions Plus jackpot

They are the third and fourth winners of the EuroMillions Plus prize in Ireland this year.

One was sold in Dunnes Stores, Wendell Avenue in Portmarnock and the second in Bunyan’s Shop on Doon Road in Ballybunion.

Angela Bunyan the owner of Bunyan’s said: "There’s a great buzz about the town this morning and as Ballybunion is a small place the news has spread like wildfire. It is fantastic for our town we’ve been getting customers in all morning asking if the winner was found!"

A spokesperson for the National Lottery has said: "January has been a long month, especially when it came to getting paid, so this really is a lovely time to get a half a million cash bonus."