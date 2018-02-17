Two Irish punters scoop €500,000 each in EuroMillions draw
Two Irish winners have each bagged €500,000 in Friday's EuroMillions Plus draw.
The winning tickets were purchased in Mayo and Galway.
The Mayo store where one of the tickets was bought is the Garryduff XL Store on Pound Road in Castlebar which hit the headlines in July 2017 after selling a winning EuroMillions jackpot ticket worth €29 million.
This morning store co-owner Rosie Kumar said: “Lightening really does strike twice. I would never have expected to have sold another significant EuroMillions winning ticket so soon after selling the winning ticket last summer. We are thrilled and we’ve been spreading the word to our customers today to check their tickets to see if it is them”.
The second half-a-million ticket was sold 83 kilometres south of Castlebar, in Clarke’s SuperValu in Barna Village Centre, Seapoint, Barna, Co. Galway.
The store manager, Leonard Fay said: “The team in our shop are delighted and there is a great atmosphere in Barna this morning. I hope it is one of our regular shoppers but whoever it is, good luck to them!”
The winners have yet to come forward to claim their prize.
The National Lottery is now encouraging all its players in in the two Western counties to check their EuroMillions tickets.
Online Editors
Promoted Links
Related Content
- 'It wouldn't change me one bit' - Winner of €4.4m Lotto draw finally collects cheque
- 'Don't ask me to do it - you don't know the trauma of it' - 'We Won the Lotto' director reveals reasons why Irish winners won't go public