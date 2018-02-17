Two Irish punters scoop €500,000 each in EuroMillions draw

The Mayo store where one of the tickets was bought is the Garryduff XL Store on Pound Road in Castlebar which hit the headlines in July 2017 after selling a winning EuroMillions jackpot ticket worth €29 million.

This morning store co-owner Rosie Kumar said: “Lightening really does strike twice. I would never have expected to have sold another significant EuroMillions winning ticket so soon after selling the winning ticket last summer. We are thrilled and we’ve been spreading the word to our customers today to check their tickets to see if it is them”.