A major investigation is under way in Co Wicklow after two men were violently assaulted during an aggravated burglary in Arklow.

The two victims – a man in his 30s and another man in his 40s – were taken by ambulance to St Vincent’s Hospital in Dublin for treatment for their injuries which were described as non-life-threatening.

Gardaí have issued a public appeal for any witnesses to the incident which occurred at a residential property in The Links in Arklow at around 1.30pm on Saturday.

It is understood a number of men forced their way into the apartment which is located on the southside of the town on a road leading to Arklow Golf Club.

One local resident said “violent roaring and shouting” could be heard from the property shortly before gardaí and emergency services were alerted to the scene.

A Garda source said the motive for the group of men entering the building and getting into a confrontation with people inside the property was still under investigation.

Local gardaí were carrying out door-to-door calls on people living in the area on Sunday as part of the ongoing investigation.

Gardaí have appealed to anyone who was in the Dock Road and Abbeylands Hill area of Arklow between 1pm and 2pm on Saturday who may have witnessed anything to come forward.

They have particularly asked for any motorists travelling in the area who may have camera footage from dash-cams to make such material available to investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Arklow Garda station on 0402-32304 or the Garda confidential line on 1800-666111.