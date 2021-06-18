Two injured after trailer pulled by tractor disconnects and smashes into car

Two people had to be taken to hospital after a trailer disconnected from the tractor that was pulling it and ploughed into their car.

The shocking incident happened on Wednesday evening in the town of Sallins in Co Kildare.

CCTV footage has emerged which shows that tractor passing and then the long triple-axle low-loader type trailer it was towing comes into view, having come away from the tractor.

Its momentum carries it across to the other side of the road where it crashes head-on into a car which was travelling in the other direction and had stopped just before impact.

The force of the collision was so strong that both the car and the trailer disappear out of shot of the camera after the incident.

Gardai said the driver of the car, a man in his 40s, and the passenger, a man in his 20s, had to were both taken to hospital for treatment.

It is understood both received non-life-threatening injuries.

"Gardaí are investigating a road traffic collision that occurred on Main Street, Sallins on Wednesday June 16 at 7.15pm."

"A trailer disconnected from a tractor and collided with on oncoming vehicle. The driver and passenger of the vehicle were taken to hospital for treatment of their injuries," they said.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.