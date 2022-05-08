Two in three people unhappy with new maternity hospital proposals

A majority of people believe there will be religious interference in the planned new National Maternity Hospital, while an even greater majority are dissatisfied with its ownership, according to a Sunday Independent/Ireland Thinks poll.

Almost two thirds of those polled said they were dissatisfied with the structure and ownership of the new maternity hospital, which the Government plans to build on a site owned by St Vincent’s Healthcare Group (SVHG) in Elm Park — and 45pc of respondents said they believed there will be religious interference in the medical services provided.

The poll’s findings will dismay the Government, which was last week forced to delay sign-off on the controversial project after cabinet ministers sought more time to consider the legal papers underpinning the deal.

The deal will see the State build a new maternity hospital on a site that it will lease from SVHG for 299 years at €10 a year. The State will own the building and the company operating the maternity hospital will be a subsidiary of SVHG. The Religious Sisters of Charity have transferred their shareholding in SVHG to another company, St Vincent’s Holdings CLG, a not-for-profit with charitable status.

Critics of the project claim a religious ethos will still prevail.

The Government is intent on finalising the deal on Tuesday week, but in the meantime they head into a crucial period, in which the structure and operation of the new maternity hospital will come under scrutiny in the Dáil.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said yesterday that “we should not lose sight of the prize” of a “world-class maternity hospital”.

Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys, who earlier raised concerns over the project, said it is important the hospital goes ahead and that the Government “is transparent in its decision”.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly will appear before an Oireachtas Health Committee on Tuesday. Dr Peter Boylan, a staunch critic of the project, is expected to attend. Prof Deirdre Madden, a HSE board member who refused to sign off on the legal agreement because of concerns over governance and ownership, has been invited.

Social Democrats TD Róisín Shortall said the Oireachtas committee may ask the health minister to absolve Deirdre Madden of her HSE confidentiality obligations.

Colm Burke, Fine Gael TD, said the “easiest way” to resolve the controversy is to transfer the freehold to the State.

“If at all possible, I believe the property should be transferred by freehold interest — but that may not be possible because that could restrict the development on the hospital campus into the future,” he said.

The Sunday Independent/Ireland Thinks poll asked respondents if they were satisfied with the structure and ownership of the new hospital — 28pc said yes; 60pc said no; and 12pc said ‘don’t know’.

Asked if they believed there would be any religious influence in the medical services provided by the new maternity hospital — 45pc said yes; 40pc said no; and 14pc answered ‘don’t know’.