Two in three people unhappy with new maternity hospital proposals

Poll shows huge dissatisfaction with structure and ownership of NMH

Maeve Sheehan

A majority of people believe there will be religious interference in the planned new National Maternity Hospital, while an even greater majority are dissatisfied with its ownership, according to a Sunday Independent/Ireland Thinks poll.

Almost two thirds of those polled said they were dissatisfied with the structure and ownership of the new maternity hospital, which the Government plans to build on a site owned by St Vincent’s Healthcare Group (SVHG) in Elm Park — and 45pc of respondents said they believed there will be religious interference in the medical services provided.

