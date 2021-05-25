Two in custody following seizure of €25,000 drugs including cannabis jellies

TWO men are in custody following the seizure of €25,000 worth of suspected drugs, including cannabis chewable sweets, in Cork.

Officers arrested the suspects on the northside of Cork city yesterday.

At around 8.30pm gardaí from Gurranabraher were on routine patrol when they stopped a car on Blarney Road.

As the two men in the car got out, officers carried out a search and one of the men allegedly discarded a package from his trousers before running away.

“Following a short foot chase the man was arrested,” a statement from the garda press office said.

“The packed was recovered and contained suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of €20,000.”

As Gardaí continued to search the car they found €2,200 of suspected cannabis herb, €2,000 of suspected cannabis vape cartridges and €1,200 of suspected cannabis jellies.

Officers also seized a weighing scales and plastic bags.

The two arrested men at the scene, were both aged in their 20s.

They were brought to Gurranabraher Garda Station.

The suspected drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

Speaking today, community engagement Superintendent, Declan O Sullivan said: "We would like to again warn the public about the dangers of edible cannabis products and the risk they pose, particularly were a child to eat them. The packaging is very similar to other confectionaries and can be easily mistaken.

"If a juvenile has consumed these products, medical attention should be sought immediately by calling 999 or 112.”

Earlier this month two small children were rushed to hospital after apparently eating cannabis jellies.

The two boys aged three and four were brought to Temple Street Hospital when an ambulance was called to a homeless hostel in the Coolock area of Dublin .

Senior sources said gardaí were satisfied that the cannabis did not belong to the children’s parents but to another resident of the hostel.