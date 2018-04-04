Two gardai injured after stolen car rams two garda cars

Two men and a teenager have been arrested after a stolen car rammed two garda cars in Mayo, injuring two gardai.

Gardai were alerted that a blue Skoda Octavia had been stolen in Horsepark in Castlebar at approximately 3.30am last night.

The stolen car was spotted on Station Road in the town and it rammed a garda car before leaving in the direction of Ballyheane. In Ballyheane, the car again rammed the garda car, causing what gardai say was extensive damage to the patrol car.

At 4.30am the stolen car was spotted in the vicinity of Ballintubber by another garda car and this patrol was subsequently rammed by the Skoda in Killkerrin, Partry. Gardai deployed an Armed Support Unit into the area to find the stolen car and it was located as short time later, crashed, on Kilmaine Road.

Two men, aged 23 and 20, and a teenager male, aged 16, were arrested at the scene. The three are detained at Castlebar Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 – Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Gardai say that two members of the force sustained minor injuries in the incident.

Online Editors