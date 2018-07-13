TWO fire fighters have been injured in an apparent explosion at a Cork sawmills.

Two fire fighters injured in blaze at Cork Sawmills

The men were part of a major deployment of Cork County and City Fire Brigade units to the commercial premises in Lissarda after a fire was reported early this morning.

Up to eight units were deployed in an effort to bring the blaze under control and save as much of the commercial premises as possible.

It appears that during their efforts to control and contain the blaze that a small explosion took place within the factory complex.

Two fire fighters were partially caught in the blast.

However, their injuries are not understood to be life-threatening.

Both men are expected to be taken to Cork University Hospital (CUH) for assessment and treatment.

However, they are expected to be discharged later today.

Fire brigade officials said the fire was quite extensive and the nature of the blaze made extinguishing it quite challenging.

There were no reports of any injuries from the initial outbreak of the fire.

At its peak, the fire was quite extensive with a plume of black smoke visible for miles around the west Cork village.

Locals reported seeing large flames emanating from the factory premise

Online Editors