Two fire engines respond to blaze on Navan Road as bus engulfed in flames

A bus is currently engulfed in flames on the Navan Road as Dublin Fire Brigade (DFB) attempt to fight the blaze.

Although it is not currently known how the fire started, emergency services say they received a call at 8.16pm regarding a private bus set alight.

Traffic has been diverted to alternative routes while two fire engines from Phibsborough station deal with the fire on the outbound side of the Navan Road, near the Halfway House pub.

There are no reported injuries.

