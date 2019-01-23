Two fire engines respond to blaze on Navan Road as bus engulfed in flames
A bus is currently engulfed in flames on the Navan Road as Dublin Fire Brigade (DFB) attempt to fight the blaze.
Although it is not currently known how the fire started, emergency services say they received a call at 8.16pm regarding a private bus set alight.
Traffic has been diverted to alternative routes while two fire engines from Phibsborough station deal with the fire on the outbound side of the Navan Road, near the Halfway House pub.
There are no reported injuries.
2 fire engines from Phibsborough station are on scene extinguishing this fire #Dublin #fire #bus #coach https://t.co/qcfeBBwrMk— Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) January 23, 2019
More to follow...
Online Editors