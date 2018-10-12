Two people have died following a serious crash between a lorry and two cars on the A1 on the outskirts of Newry.

Two dead after crash involving lorry and two cars

Police in Northern Ireland confirmed that a man aged in his 80's and a woman aged in her 40's died in the crash.

It is understood both of the deceased were travelling in a car and that both are from the Newry area.

The man died at the scene and a woman a short time later in hospital.

The crash involved a lorry, a silver Skoda Fabia, and a bronze coloured Ford Focus.

It happened at around 2.45pm on the north bound carriageway at the Moneymore Road Junction.

Police have closed the road in both directions between Rathfriland turn off and Donaghmore Road near Dromantine after the collision between a car and a lorry.

Another tragedy on our roads, this time 2 people have lost their lives in a crash on the A1. My thoughts and prayers are with their family and friends. — John O' Dowd (@JohnODowdSF) October 12, 2018

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) said it received a 999 call at 2.33pm on Friday following reports of a two vehicle collision.

NIAS sent a rapid response paramedic, two emergency crews, 1 non-emergency crew and a BASICS doctor to the scene. The charity air ambulance was also tasked to the incident.

Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one patient was taken by ambulance to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast and another to Daisy Hill Hospital in Newry.

The patient at Daisy Hill Hospital is in a stable condition.

