Two charged after Government department daubed with red paint in climate protest

A worker cleans red graffiti off the front of the Department of Foreign Affairs at Iveagh House in Dublin. Picture: Collins

Two people have been charged after the historic Iveagh House in St Stephen's Green was defaced with graffiti and red paint earlier today.

The listed Georgian building which dates back to the 1700s and houses the Department of Foreign Affairs was daubed with bright red paint across the portico with the slogan “No More Empty Promises.”

A man in his 20s and a teenage girl were arrested for alleged criminal damage under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

They were detained for questioning at the Kevin Street Garda Station. They were later charged and will appear in court on Saturday morning.

A spokesman for the Department of Foreign Affairs said it is not commenting on the alleged act of vandalism.

The radical Extinction Rebellion movement – which live-streamed the action on social media – said it was sparked by the global climate crisis.

"The climate crisis is a global issue which we need to come together to solve. Ireland is on the UN Security Council. We have an opportunity to be leaders in climate action and justice,” the group said.

“Our Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney said that Ireland would be a voice for young people, women and the least developed countries.

"How is that anything more than empty promises given the actions of our government?"

Members of the group also said the act was part of a “global day of action”.

Irish Independent