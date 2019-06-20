Gardai have arrested two people on suspicion of murder as part of the investigation into a man who has been missing for five months.

Two arrested on suspicion of murder as part of garda probe into disappearance of man (50s)

The two people, a man in his 30s and a female teenager, were arrested today as part of the garda probe into the disappearance of William Delaney.

The 56-year-old was reported missing from Portlaoise in January, and gardai have been carrying out searches near the Rock of Dunamese as part of the investigation.

Independent.ie has learned that the two people arrested were known to Mr Delaney and gardai are trying to establish the exact circumstances surrounding his disappearance and suspected murder.

The man arrested is being held at Portlaoise garda station with the female detained in Tullamore.

"This afternoon 20th June 2019, two people, a male in his 30s and a female teenager, were arrested on suspicion of murder by Gardaí investigating this missing person investigation," a garda spokesperson said.

"They are currently detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Tullamore Garda Station.

"The search of the area in Dunamaise, Portlaoise will continue tomorrow morning along with the assistance of the Defence Forces."

Online Editors