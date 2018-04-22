Two arrested after 'vicious' filmed assault on teenage girl

A 16-year-old female and a 17-year-old male have been arrested after a teenage girl was assaulted in Bangor, County Down.

The victim is being treated in hospital for a number of facial injuries. Police have said that the injuries are so bad that medical staff will not be able to carry out x-rays until next week.

A 16-year-old girl arrested in connection with the attack has been released on police bail pending further enquiries. A 17-year-old boy who was detained is currently in police custody. Footage of the assault was widely shared on social media on Sunday. The video has since been removed by Facebook.

It shows the victim being kicked and punched repeatedly in the face. At one stage her head is struck off the ground. A crowd of onlookers appear to be watching the fight. The incident took place on the Eisenhower Pier in Bangor on Friday at approximately 7.30pm.

The BBC report that the victim was rescued by a passing motorist. Chief Inspector Gerry McGrath said: “It was reported to us that a 16-year-old girl had been assaulted by a group of teenagers around 7.30pm and that she had sustained a number of facial injuries.

“She has been treated in hospital but her injuries are so severe that medical staff will not be able to carry out x-rays on her face until next week. “We have identified all of the suspects involved, two of whom have been arrested. The others are being actively sought by police.

“A 16 year old female has been arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm (AOABH). She has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

“A 17 year old male has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with assault, aiding and abetting grievous bodily harm (GBH) and assault occasioning actual bodily harm (AOABH). He is currently in police custody, helping with our enquiries.

“While we appreciate the support of the local community and understand their shock at this assault, we would ask that members of the public do not use social media as a means of progressing this investigation. “Our officers are working hard on this case and it is important that we follow due process."

The PSNI have asked anyone with information to contact them on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1465.

Online Editors