Two members of the same family were injured in a suspected knife attack in Dundalk, County Louth.

Two arrested after members of one family injured in suspected knife attack

Gardai attended the scene in the Doolargy Avenue area of the town yesterday afternoon.

The injured are a man and a woman, understood to be related to each other.

They were taken by ambulance to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital with suspected stab wounds.

Two people were arrested following the incident.

Online Editors