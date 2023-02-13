| 8.6°C Dublin

Close

Two 24-hour strikes planned at bus operator Go-Ahead are suspended

Go Ahead Ireland buses. Expand

Close

Go Ahead Ireland buses.

Go Ahead Ireland buses.

Go Ahead Ireland buses.

Anne-Marie Walsh

TWO 24-hour strikes by staff at bus operator Go-Ahead Ireland that were due to take place next month have been suspended.

The move comes after the private bus company that runs around 30 Dublin and commuter bus routes accepted an invitation to attend the Labour Court.

Most Watched

Privacy