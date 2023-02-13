Two 24-hour strikes planned at bus operator Go-Ahead are suspended

TWO 24-hour strikes by staff at bus operator Go-Ahead Ireland that were due to take place next month have been suspended.

The move comes after the private bus company that runs around 30 Dublin and commuter bus routes accepted an invitation to attend the Labour Court.

Siptu members had planned to stop work on March 1 and 8 after lodging a claim for a pay rise “to take account of the cost-of-living crisis”.

The union accused the company of refusing to engage in pay talks.

Andrew Quigley, Siptu organiser, said the union had not specified the wage increase it was seeking.

Siptu conducted a ballot of its Go-Ahead members on industrial action last December.

John Murphy, Siptu sector organiser, said the vote was required because management refused to engage in talks as part of an agreed process.

“In the ballot, an overwhelming majority voted for industrial action if management continued to refuse to engage on the issue of pay,” he said.

He said management agreed to attend talks at the Workplace Relations Commission after this.

However, he said they refused to discussions solely on pay so the union referred the dispute to the Labour Court.

He claimed the company initially refused to attend.

Go-Ahead Ireland is a subsidiary of the UK-based Go-Ahead Group.