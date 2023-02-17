| 11.6°C Dublin

‘Twitter opens things up to people like me who aren’t well-connected’ – but is time running out for Irish Twitter’s super-users?

The platform has been a place to build audiences and make connections but Elon Musk’s antics have given it an uncertain future

Comedian Michael Fry. Photo by Frank McGrath Expand
'Reckless' presence: Elon Musk. Photo via Getty Images Expand

Mary McGill

In the 10 years since Twitter opened its European headquarters in Dublin, the platform has become an influential part of Irish social and economic life. The biggest names in Irish Twitter have built sizeable followings that have boosted not just their profiles but also their careers.

For those who have reaped its rewards, the social media platform’s current woes raise the uncomfortable prospect of what might happen if it joins once-popular sites like Bebo and Vine in the social media graveyard.

