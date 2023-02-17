‘Twitter opens things up to people like me who aren’t well-connected’ – but is time running out for Irish Twitter’s super-users?

In the 10 years since Twitter opened its European headquarters in Dublin, the platform has become an influential part of Irish social and economic life. The biggest names in Irish Twitter have built sizeable followings that have boosted not just their profiles but also their careers.

For those who have reaped its rewards, the social media platform’s current woes raise the uncomfortable prospect of what might happen if it joins once-popular sites like Bebo and Vine in the social media graveyard.

Once heralded as a democratising force and the future of industries like marketing and media, its crown began slipping well before Elon Musk took the reins in November. But his stewardship — which is just shy of four months old — has ushered in a new and chaotic era for the company.

Mass layoffs, plummeting revenue, a user exodus, the resignation of key staff, and the fumbled introduction of new features have plagued the platform. This tumult isn’t helped by the Tesla chief executive’s own Twitter presence, which critics say is notable for its recklessness.

According to technology website The Verge, after a Superbowl-related tweet by Musk failed to reach as many users as he wanted, engineers worked through Sunday night on a “fix”.

By Monday, many Twitter users reported issues with their ‘For You’ feed. Instead of seeing tweets relevant to their interests, their feeds were dominated by Musk’s tweets and replies to them. On Tuesday, he seemed to allude to the issue, posting a tweet that read “please stay tuned while we make adjustments to the uh… ‘algorithm’.”

His acquisition had already caused some to leave Twitter, with many heading to Mastodon. One of those who tried the rival microblogging site was Samantha Kelly, aka @Tweetinggoddess, a social media strategist who has written two books about Twitter. She wasn’t tempted to stay, saying simply: “It isn’t Twitter so I came back.”

“Twitter changed my whole life,” Kelly says. She began using the platform in 2011 after her sister suggested it as a way to connect with clients for her business. She is now an internationally sought-after Twitter expert with almost 70,000 followers.

When she first began to tweet, Kelly says, “I didn’t have a clue what to do. I went on in the evenings when I was lonely, when the kids were in bed, and I started talking to people.”

Her lightbulb moment came when she realised how the platform enabled people around the world to share their stories and connect with one another: “I saw the power of building relationships and getting sales from Twitter so I started creating communities.

A large part of her success is down to her ability to show Twitter as a positive force. “I’ve spoken all over the world about Twitter,” she says. “I’ve become an authority on it because I love it and I really see the good stuff that it does.” Among the examples she points to is a viral hashtag campaign she created during lockdown designed to help people feeling isolated that gained media attention in Ireland and abroad.

Not putting all her digital eggs in one basket, Kelly is building her profile on LinkedIn, but she doesn’t see Twitter’s demise occurring any time soon. “Most people still go to Twitter to get the live news as it happens,” she says. “And that includes decision makers, CEOs, journalists. If anything happens in the world, we go to Twitter.”

Michael Fry, aka @BigDirtyFry, is one of the stars of a new generation of Irish comedians who have made their name on Twitter. “I don’t think I’d have a career without it, to be very honest with you,” he says.

He began posting sketches to the site about four years ago, and many quickly went viral. Twitter enabled his work to find an audience with Derry Girls creator Lisa McGee and the acclaimed actress Kathy Burke, who directed the television adaptation of Graham Norton’s novel Holding, leading to Fry being cast in both productions.

“There’s no other platform where I think Kathy Burke would’ve come across me and Lisa McGee and all these other people, who then invited me to audition or invited me on to their productions,” Fry says.

“It’s really kind of opened things up. My family has nothing to do with media or entertainment or anything like that. That’s what it [Twitter] gives to people like me who aren’t very well-connected. People find you on merit just because they like your content rather than who you know.”

As someone who has grown up with the internet, Fry is pragmatic about the prospect of Twitter not always being around. “It would be difficult but that’s always been in the back of my head that it might happen someday,” he says, mentioning the decline in popularity of platforms such as Facebook and Snapchat, and the need for content creators like him to have profiles on multiple platforms. “We go through waves of using these things and you just make the best of the situation.

On the possibility of a future without Twitter, he says, “It would make me very sad if it went. I’ve made a lot of friends on it, even outside comedy. It sounds ridiculous to say it, but I don’t know what my life would be without it.”

Damien Mulley is a digital strategist and the owner of Mulley Communications. He has been a Twitter user for 15 years, racking up 350,000 tweets and counting. Asked about the early days of the platform versus its current incarnation, he highlights what he calls “the community aspect”.

Irish users took to Twitter quickly. “It was mostly tech people who were using it [at first],” he says. T”here weren’t any commercial entities or anything like that on it. It was almost like the blogging community that was already in Ireland started to use Twitter as well.

“You were connecting to people across the world but it still felt like a small local community where conversations were happening, friendly, informal conversations, people talking about tech stuff that they did.”

As the platform grew, so did its content. Mulley notes that when the media came onboard, Twitter’s friendly tone began to change as it became a leading source for breaking news. The information flow began to intensify.

“That trickle or that gentle breeze of information on Twitter started getting a bit gusty,” he says. “And then it has, in the past couple of years, turned into a hurricane of information.”

Musk’s acquisition of the site was its own kind of hurricane, one to which many users responded by leaving Twitter. Mulley has seen the impact of this phenomenon on his own account. After the takeover, he noticed a drop in the number of people he follows.

“I guess people left to go to Mastodon,” he says, noting that “Mastodon felt like early Twitter, very kind of technical.”

For Mulley, this switch meant that on Twitter “a lot of people you’d find very influential or very knowledgeable were gone”.

For an embattled site that relies on experts and high-profile users to draw others to the platform, stimulate engagement and keep it relevant, rafts of account closures and user exoduses are problems Twitter could do without.

As someone attuned to digital trends, Mulley’s approach to Twitter’s future is to wait and see: “I sent a briefing note to clients late last year about it saying, look, it’s becoming more volatile. You’re probably gonna get less traffic to your website or to your mailing list from it. But it’s still a very influential audience. And Twitter has huge influence just because nearly everyone in media is on it.”

He believes the exodus is subsiding. “Mastodon had a big surge in users but now it’s quietening down,” he says. “I think it’s turning into pockets of people on various topics and they don’t seem to be interacting as much. So, I don’t see any alternative coming out as such.”

“My own take would be, while I love the chaos of someone like Musk coming in and everything being disrupted — I think disruption is good — I would think medium to long term, somebody else is probably gonna take over Twitter because there is value there. I think things will settle down again.”

“My attitude is keep watching, see what happens, but don’t bet the house on it.”