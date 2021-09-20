Television producer Larry Bass has resigned from the board of RTÉ just eight weeks after being appointed.

Mr Bass, who produces Dancing with the Stars, joined the board along with three other new members in July.

In an interview with the Sunday Times Mr Bass, who is the CEO of production company ShinAwiL, indicated he was considering his position after attending his first board meeting.

In a statement tonight Mr Bass confirmed he has tendered his resignation from the RTÉ Authority Board to Minister Catherine Martin.

Mr Bass said: “In the interests of my business and that of RTÉ I decided to resign. I have tendered my resignation to the Minister.”

In a statement RTÉ said Mr Bass notified Moya Doherty, the Chair of the RTÉ Board, of his decision to step down and that he has furnished his resignation to Minister Catherine Martin.

Ms Doherty stated: “I would like to note today’s announcement by Larry Bass that he is to step down from the Board of RTÉ.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank Larry for his commitment, and for his ongoing significant contribution to the creative industries in Ireland, and to the independent production sector in particular.”