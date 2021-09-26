TV producer Larry Bass ‘had to choose between RTÉ seat and his business’

Larry Bass of ShinAwil, the TV production company behind 'Dancing With The Stars'. Picture by Tony Gavin

Independent television producer Larry Bass was “left no option but to resign” from RTÉ’s board, according an insider .

Bass, who produces the RTÉ show Dancing With The Stars, joined the broadcaster’s board along with three other new members in July.

But he quit last week after concerns were raised about a possible conflict of interest if he were part of the decision-making process on the commissioning of “big-money shows” by the broadcaster.

Bass had been open about his interests in his interview and said he felt he could step outside the room when anything concerning his ShinAwil television production company was being discussed.

Speaking to the Sunday Independent yesterday, an RTÉ source said Bass had no option but to resign after the board conducted its first meeting over Zoom last Thursday week.

“In very simple terms it was either his contract or his seat on the board. There was no two ways about it. It was either his business or his seat and he had to make a choice.”

Bass did not respond when contacted last week. Calls to other board members also went unanswered.

Read More

In a statement after his resignation last Monday, Bass had said it “emerged” following a meeting there was a “degree of discomfort by a number of members on the board with having an independent producer who is also a supplier to RTÉ”.

“In the interests of my business and that of RTÉ I decided to resign. I have tendered my resignation to the minister,” Bass said.

Defending Bass’s appointment in the first place, Malcolm Byrne, a Fianna Fáil senator on the Oireachtas media committee, said: “It is for the minister and the committee to determine the members of the RTÉ authority and not RTÉ itself. And that is correct.” He also said the RTE authority had “enormous challenges” ahead and it was his hope the authority would “knuckle down” to focus on those issues instead.

Also defending the appointment, a separate member of the committee, who did not wish to be named, said: “This situation was no different to the situation on many other boards.

“We don’t believe you should exclude someone simply because they are a successful independent producer.

“Look at Moya Doherty — she had huge success — should she be excluded because of her background?”

He added it was the committee’s belief “the commissioning of programmes should be completely separate to the role of the authority”.

Newly appointed board member David Harvey said the resignation was a “loss” to RTÉ.

“Personally, I am upset that Larry is gone. He is an experienced guy and that’s the whole point of having a board so you can have a whole range of experiences on it,” he said.

“Quite frankly, there is nothing to be gained by anyone in this and I really feel it is the company’s loss that it won’t have Larry’s experience. He is a good guy.”

However, he said he would not be drawn further on the matter.

The Sunday Independent has also learned there is concern among members of the Oireachtas committee this weekend as the three names in the “reserve pool” of potential replacements for Bass also have links to independent productions.

It will mean Minister Catherine Martin, whose departmental brief covers media affairs, will ask the committee to go back to the drawing board with “specific criteria” for the type of person who should be appointed.

A source who was involved in the interview process expressed concerns about ‘political interference’ on behalf of the RTÉ board.

He spoke of the upset at a meeting of the Oireachtas committee held in recent days after the RTÉ board had questioned the appointments that were made.

“There was annoyance that there was an effort to influence the names of people appointed,” he said.

“Representatives of the RTÉ board contacted the minister. What could you call that, only political interference? We certainly didn’t think it was appropriate.”

After the meeting, one member was overheard saying: “If the board didn’t like the names we chose then we must have done something right.”

A total of 52 people had put their names forward to the Oireachtas committee to fill the four seats on the RTÉ board. Of these, 17 were women.

These applicants were then whittled down to 12 people who were invited to take part in the interview process last December.

The committee then picked four names and was said to be “happy with the rigorous and transparent process”.