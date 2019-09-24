A TUSLA investigation has been launched into serious allegations by a former employee against two staff members at an Irish creche.

Tusla launch investigation into serious allegations against two creche staff members

The allegations made by the female employee - who worked at the creche for just five days - have been vehemently denied by both the two staff members involved and by the owner of the creche.

The facility is located in the south.

It is understood that legal action has been taken by the creche operator against the former employee involved over the allegations which are denied as totally unfounded.

Parents of children attending the creche have been briefed in an email from the creche owner about the Tusla investigation.

In the email - seen by Independent.ie - the allegations levelled against the two workers have been described as "extremely serious."

However, they have been rejected as "completely untrue, false and unfounded."

The creche insisted that at no point were any children placed in danger.

"I have witness statements from all current employees disputing her allegations and all staff - myself included - are 100pc behind the staff (against) who the allegations are made," the email stated.

"I am sending this mail to inform ye TUSLA are going to contact ye to inform ye that they are conducting their investigation and to make ye aware of the seriousness of it.

"They will not divulge names or anything but quite possibly will frighten and upset ye.

"I know this will be difficult but please let me assure ye your children are 100pc happy, safe and well-cared for here.

"They have never or will ever be placed in danger whilst in our care.

"I know rumours will go around as to what happened but I cannot jeopardise any legal proceedings by talking specifics and also staff are entitled to due and fair process."

The creche operator said they were open to meet with parents to allay any concerns they may have.

"This is a very upsetting and distressing time for everyone involved. I hope ye all have faith in our good work and name and will continue with us," they said.

Tusla has declined to comment on the investigation or the nature of the female employee's allegations.

"Tusla does not comment on individual cases as it may prejudice any enforcement or prosecutorial action," a spokesperson said.

"If parents have any child protection concerns, they can contact their local Tusla social work team or they can contact the Tusla Early Years Inspectorate in respect of standards of care in Early Years Services."

Online Editors