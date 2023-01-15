| 2.8°C Dublin

Turf wars: The outsider who took on horseracing's powerful elite – and won

How an influential horseracing group used its power to defame security chief Chris Gordon to prevent him investigating trainers 

Chris Gordon says &lsquo;seeking justice has been my aim&rsquo;. Picture by Healy Racing Expand
Liz Doyle. Picture: Caroline Norris Expand
Gordon Elliott and Noel Meade. Picture by Oliver McVeigh / SPORTSFILE Expand
Chris Gordon, pictured leaving the Four Courts after the second day of his High Court action. Picture: Collins Courts Expand
Trainer Dermot Weld. Picture: Cody Glenn / SPORTSFILE Expand

Chris Gordon says ‘seeking justice has been my aim’. Picture by Healy Racing

Maeve Sheehan

Days into the bruising defamation action that has rocked the elite world of Irish horseracing, senior counsel Mark Harty asked a question that struck to the heart of the case. “Can you offer any explanation as to why you were the person they wanted investigated?” he enquired of his client.

Chris Gordon replied: “Because I was the one who brought the Department of Agriculture around training yards which they did not want. They did not want that scrutiny, they didn’t want to have people with legal powers searching their barns and outhouses.”

