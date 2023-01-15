Turf wars: The outsider who took on horseracing's powerful elite – and won

Days into the bruising defamation action that has rocked the elite world of Irish horseracing, senior counsel Mark Harty asked a question that struck to the heart of the case. “Can you offer any explanation as to why you were the person they wanted investigated?” he enquired of his client.

Chris Gordon replied: “Because I was the one who brought the Department of Agriculture around training yards which they did not want. They did not want that scrutiny, they didn’t want to have people with legal powers searching their barns and outhouses.”

Gordon entered the world of horseracing as a rank outsider. He was a former garda who had worked on the streets of Dublin’s north inner city, studied, got degrees, moved into management and policy, became head of garda training in Templemore and served a stint with the UN in Cyprus.

When the job came up as head of security in the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board — known back then as the Turf Club — Gordon took early retirement to take a job he never thought he would get because he had no racing connections whatsoever.

Read More

He grew up in Raheny, Dublin, his father was a civil servant, his mother a homemaker. He earned pocket money from a milk round while still at school. Even though stable yards were a rarity in his homeplace, horseracing was always his “number one hobby”, since he was a boy.

“I used to go to Leopardstown races, the Phoenix Park, and I really, really enjoyed the scene and the atmosphere at the race meetings and the horses and all of that,” he said.

It was a win against doping in sport but a blow to the Turf Club

Gordon came into the sport a couple of years before the first equine doping scandal was about to explode.

The Turf Club was the regulator of the sport, responsible for enforcing the rules of racing and policing doping — the use of performance enhancing drugs and medications designed to help horses train harder and longer.

In January 2012, the Department of Agriculture’s special investigations unit moved in on vet John Hughes.

Customs had intercepted packages of anabolic steroids addressed to Hughes, who had, ironically, worked for the Department of Agriculture.

The drug was Nitrotain, a steroid that builds muscle strength and stamina, used in horses and in greyhounds. It is usually undetectable after 48 hours, which is useful for getting around dope tests.

Louis Reardon, a vet with the Department’s special investigations unit, suspected Hughes had been importing steroids for years. Records showed he had imported over 225kg of Nitrotain from an Australian supplier — enough Nitrotaine to treat 600 horses for 100 days, said Reardon.

Hughes pleaded guilty but avoided conviction. He refused to shop his clients to investigators. But investigators followed the trail. Anabolic steroids were found in the yard of Hughes’s brother Pat Hughes, a trainer of two Grand National winners. Philip Fenton, also a well-known racehorse trainer, was caught with a tub of Nitrotain and Stanabolic, another performance enhancing drug, and other products, hidden under a rug in his yard. Both received convictions.

A win against doping in sport, but a blow to the Turf Club which had failed to detect one of the biggest scandals in Irish horseracing.

The significance was not lost on Chris Gordon. “I would know lots of people, trainers, stable staff. The view was, there was a problem in Irish racing and what are you doing about it in the Turf Club,” he said.

Gordon saw one of the Turf Club’s biggest problems as its limited powers. Turf Club inspectors had no powers of search or seizure and had to present letters of introduction to trainers and get their permission to enter their stable yards. The Department of Agriculture could “just go in and do it,” he said.

He wrote to his bosses proposing the Turf Club and Department of Agriculture join forces on intelligence-led inspections. “It is essential that the Turf Club takes strong action to deter trainers from using anabolic steroids. This will only be achieved when trainers fear there is a real possibility of detection,” he wrote.

Expand Close Liz Doyle. Picture: Caroline Norris / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Liz Doyle. Picture: Caroline Norris

​

The Department and the Turf Club had their first joint meeting in January 2014. Reardon had a copy of the investigation file on the dope supplier John Hughes and gave it to the then chief executive of the Turf Club, Denis Egan. Gordon was there with his deputy, Declan Buckley. There were also officials from the department. The meeting would prove critical in the events that followed — and not just because it marked the start of the Turf Club’s collaboration with the legally-charged Department of Agriculture inspectors.

Hughes kept records of his money in and money out, writing the initials of his customers and the amounts they had paid on bank lodgment slips. Gordon recalled Egan flicking through the file, alighting on the initials, and discussing who they could be. On one bank lodgment slip, Hughes had written €200 opposite the initials LD, and €390 opposite TH.

They discussed an anonymous letter that a whistleblower had sent to the Department of Agriculture and the Turf Club naming a dozen or so trainers who were allegedly doping horses.

Liz Doyle was one of the names on the list. On the bank lodgment slip opposite the initials LD, Egan wrote: “Liz Doyle?”

Some weeks later, on March 26, 2014, a “battalion” of cars drove into Liz Doyle’s yard at Kitestown, Wexford. Doyle had built her training yard from scratch on the family dairy farm. She had 30 to 40 horses in training, mostly National Hunt horses. When starting out, she rode out Pat Hughes’s horses to supplement her income but had nothing to with his brother, John, as she later made clear to Gordon and his team.

Reardon called first to Doyle’s mother, Avril Doyle, the former Fine Gael MEP who also lives on the property. Reardon said she asked him if he knew who she was and he felt it prudent to say he did not. She brought them to Liz Doyle in the yard.

When asked why Liz Doyle’s yard was chosen for inspection. Gordon told them about the lodgment slip.

“[He said] ‘Ms Doyle your name has been found on a Department of Agriculture book of evidence from Mr John Hughes,’” said Liz Doyle.

“He showed it to me. I remember the very first thing I said to Chris Gordon was ‘wow, I know why you are here now’ because for me at the time I believed that that was the case… I believed that my name was on the original book of evidence beside the €200.”

In any case, Doyle was not on friendly terms with John Hughes, she said, and he was the “last person” she would do business with.

Reardon and his team found nothing. Gordon told the Doyles this was the end of the matter and she was later assured she was in “excellent standing” with the Turf Club.

As they were leaving Reardon mentioned to Gordon that he thought Liz Doyle’s name wasn’t actually spelt out on the original bank lodgment docket, unlike the version she had just been shown.

Liz Doyle was about to find this out for herself. The cars had barely left her yard when she leaned against the stud rail fence and scrolled down her phone for her friend Pat Hughes’s number.

“I said ‘Pat, I have just had a Department of Agriculture joint inspection with the Turf Club and they just produced to me part of John, your brother’s, book of evidence and my name was on a November 2011 lodgment docket. What the --- was it doing there? What would my name be doing on that book of evidence?’”

Pat Hughes had access to the original bank lodgment slip and checked it out. The name Liz Doyle was not on the original docket, just the initials LD, which were not Liz Doyle’s.

Liz and Avril Doyle were convinced a conspiracy was afoot

Hughes emailed the original document to Liz Doyle’s mother, Avril Doyle.

The Doyles now knew there had been a mistake of some sort. But as the jury later ruled, it was an entirely innocent one.

Denis Egan wrote Liz Doyle’s name on the bank lodgment slip in the book of evidence. He then made copies of it for Gordon and his deputy, Buckley. They didn’t know that Egan had written Liz Doyle’s name on the lodgment slip. When Gordon told Liz Doyle that her name was on the lodgment slip and showed her the document, he didn’t know that Egan had put it there.

But Liz and Avril Doyle were convinced a conspiracy was afoot. Their reasons centred on a confusing array of different versions of the bank lodgment slip that bore either the initials LD, or the name Liz Doyle, or both — or none of the above. Avril Doyle accused Gordon of tampering with the bank lodgment slip to try entrap her daughter into making admissions.

She told her daughter it was an “old-fashioned Garda trick” to get people to admit to stuff. When they “rumbled” him by getting the original bank lodgment slip from Pat Hughes, she alleged that Denis Egan then staged a “cover-up” to protect Gordon.

Gordon had acknowledged the mistake to Liz Doyle and Egan admitted to Avril he was responsible for writing Liz Doyle’s name on the docket. But Liz Doyle wanted an apology from the Turf Club.

The Doyles’ “preposterous conspiracy theory” was precisely why the Turf Club could not apologise, Gordon’s legal team said. The Turf Club could not apologise for something it had not done.

Yet Gordon’s “error” was seized on by two powerful figures in Irish racing, Noel Meade, the veteran trainer and chairperson of the Irish Racehorse Trainers Association (IRTA), and Michael Grassick, the organisation’s chief executive and also a trainer.

“Their intention was to take the mistake and to use it to bury him,” the jury was told by Gordon’s counsel, Mark Harty.

According to Noel Meade, all they wanted was “justice” for Liz.

The Doyles were brought to meet the IRTA’s solicitors, statements were taken from Avril and Liz Doyle, and Liz’s partner, Barry. A solicitor’s letter sent to the Turf Club in June 2014 pulled no punches, accusing Gordon of trying to entrap Liz Doyle into an admission of wrongdoing by using a lodgment document he knew to be untrue and demanded an investigation.

The letter had a “devastating” impact on Gordon.

“I suppose it was the start of a campaign, a smear campaign by Michael Grassick, the chief executive, and Noel Meade, the chairman of the Irish Racehorse Trainers Association,” Gordon said.

“It was getting around the industry that this letter had been produced, that I was a fraudster, that I’d interfered with a document, tippexed out documents and moved names around and all of this. It was absolutely very, very hard.

“My colleagues were aware of this, and I’ve no doubt that the racing bubble were being told all about this and it affected me very deeply.”

Over that summer of 2014, Gordon was cleared of wrongdoing by the Turf Club and his joint inspections with Reardon continued. So did the campaign of defamation.

In June of that year, the joint inspection team, including Gordon, called to Adrian McGuinness’s yard in Lusk, Co Dublin. McGuinness is a prominent trainer and is a director of the IRTA. Michael Grassick rang the Turf Club the next day claiming that McGuinness had phoned him to complain that Gordon had entered his yard without permission — which Gordon said was untrue.

McGuinness was later convicted of having unauthorised animal remedies, Cyanocobalamin, AnaSed, Colvasone and Vita Red without an animal remedies licence. There was no mention of Gordon’s allegedly “unauthorised” entry to McGuinness’s yard.

Expand Close Gordon Elliott and Noel Meade. Picture by Oliver McVeigh / SPORTSFILE / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Gordon Elliott and Noel Meade. Picture by Oliver McVeigh / SPORTSFILE

​

One Saturday morning in August, Gordon recalled “going to have breakfast with my mother in Raheny with my son Mark and we bought the newspapers on the way over and after breakfast I remember sitting in my mother’s front room and reading the Irish Field. I saw a masthead up at the very top, a picture of Noel Meade and a caption saying ‘We don’t like being treated like criminals’.”

In the article, Meade described the ‘Little Hitler syndrome’ of inspections and criticised inspectors for “coming down on people” over drugs and antibiotics he said were common in any trainers’ yard – “as if they were on cocaine or something.”

Gordon had no doubt he was the target.

In court, Meade claimed he was taking aim at Louis Reardon, not Gordon.

Gordon Elliott, the Meath-based racehorse trainer, gave evidence to back him up. When Reardon and Gordon jointly inspected his yard in 2014, Elliott said Reardon made him feel like a criminal.

He rang Meade afterwards to complain about the vet. “His language was rude and I felt like I done something wrong,” said Elliott.

Yet when Liz Doyle read the article, she believed Meade was talking about Gordon.

On August 23, 2014, Gordon heard trainers were allegedly circulating a “petition” to oust him from his job.

His boss, Denis Egan, said he got a call from Dermot Weld, the legendary racehorse trainer.

“He [Egan] reported to me that Michael Grassick, the Chief Executive of the Racehorse Trainers Association, had called to Dermot Weld’s office and Mr. Grassick asked Dermot Weld to sign a petition to have me removed as Head of Security for the Turf Club because they’d lost confidence in me and he said that, if that doesn’t work, we’re going to move against the Turf Club itself,” Gordon said.

Egan emailed a note of the conversations to three senior Turf Club stewards. Weld, who was subpoenaed to testify, could not recall that conversation but he denied there was a vendetta or a petition, as did Grassick and the IRTA.

Ultimately the petition was not put to the jury.

Expand Close Chris Gordon, pictured leaving the Four Courts after the second day of his High Court action. Picture: Collins Courts / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Chris Gordon, pictured leaving the Four Courts after the second day of his High Court action. Picture: Collins Courts

But it marked a turning point for Gordon. “I felt that the power of the Irish Racehorse Trainers Association, that if they had this attitude, they could have me forced out of my job, which would damage me personally and professionally,” he said.

Gordon sued the Irish Racehorse Trainers Association in October 2014.

Meade turned to Horse Racing Ireland (HRI), the industry’s overarching governing body.

Meade, who represented trainers on the HRI board, made a pitch to directors. Joe Keeling, the fruit boss and then chair of the HRI, and Brian Kavanagh, its then chief executive, wrote to the Turf Club raising concerns about the head of security’s legal action against the IRTA.

Gordon refused to go on gardening leave. The Turf Club restricted him from investigating and prosecuting trainers. Grassick pushed, unsuccessfully, for Gordon to be barred from weigh rooms and stable yards at racecourses.

Instead, Meade and Grassick “boycotted” him.

“If I meet them with any of my colleagues they’ll ignore me and speak to them. I go racing a lot, I’m at the races quite a lot where all of us would meet, but I have been boycotted by other trainers as a result of this behaviour,” Gordon said.

Why Chris Gordon, Meade was asked at one point during the trial? Why not his boss Denis Egan if this was a cover-up as claimed?

“Chris was the one, Chris Gordon was the one who produced the document in the [Liz Doyle’s] yard where all the problems started,” he said.

Gordon won his defamation action against the IRTA in 2020. He was defamed by the allegation of entrapment, defamed by Meade’s comments in the Irish Field. Grassick’s complaint about his behaviour at Adrian McGuinness’s yard was done in “bad faith”. Gordon was awarded €300,000 by a unanimous jury. The IRTA appealed. Three days before Christmas, the Court of Appeal issued their judgment vindicating Gordon once again.

The case took its toll. Gordon took sleeping tablets. His wife was a “nervous wreck”.

They went straight to the top of Horse Racing Ireland to put him off the pitch

“Some days I just can’t get out of bed in the morning and my mood is so low as a result of the injustice done to me and seeking justice has been my aim all through that time,” he said in evidence. “They have put me to the pin of my collar to get this case in here to defend my reputation.”

The Court of Appeal agreed. “During the trial Mr Meade had to apologise to the Court for words he had with one of the plaintiff’s witnesses. Mr Meade suggested at one point in his evidence that the plaintiff had planted evidence. The plaintiff was boycotted by trainers, his removal was pursued through Horse Racing Ireland, and a demand was made that the plaintiff be barred from stable yards or weigh room areas at race meetings,” the judgment said, upholding the jury’s award.

The IRTA — which represents 350 trainers — faces financial ruin if costs are awarded against it.

The bill is estimated at over €2m. Ryan McElligott, who replaced Michael Grassick as chief executive in December, said the organisation must “confront” the judgment but declined to comment further.

The Department of Agriculture said the judgment is currently being reviewed by Horse Racing Ireland. Horse Racing Ireland, which received €76m in state funds last year, did not comment on the proceedings.

This was a story of how a “powerful and influential group” in horseracing had used its power to wage a “campaign of defamation” against Gordon to prevent him from investigating trainers, successfully petitioning a public body to “exert pressure”, as noted in Mr Justice Brian Murray’s judgment.

Gordon’s solicitor, Sean Costello, said the IRTA “used their significant power and influence to prevent him from investigating the use of anabolic steroids by their members. They went straight to the top of Horse Racing Ireland to put him off the pitch.”

The IRTA’s “misguided appeal” added nearly two further years of “stress, worry and additional expense to Chris and his family,” he said.

“Despite his overwhelming victory the IRTA has never apologised to Mr Gordon.”

Expand Close Dublin trainer Adrian McGuinness. Picture: Harry Murphy / SPORTSFILE / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Dublin trainer Adrian McGuinness. Picture: Harry Murphy / SPORTSFILE

​

Who’s who in the turf war that could cost Irish racehorse trainers millions

Chris Gordon

Ex-Garda-turned-security chief for racehorse regulator led joint inspections on stables to deter doping but was the victim of a campaign of defamation by racehorse trainers.

Liz Doyle

Racehorse trainer who claimed Gordon showed her a false document wrongly linking her to a vet who supplied performance enhancing drugs.

Avril Doyle

Liz’s mother and a former Fine Gael MEP who accused the Turf Club of a “cover-up”.

Noel Meade

Champion trainer and former chairman of the Irish Racehorse Trainers Association who took up the Doyles’ case against Gordon, even though Gordon.

Michael Grassick

Former CEO of the trainers’ association who complained about Gordon’s work in “bad faith”.

Adrian McGuinness

Successful Dublin trainer and director of the trainers’ association who was prosecuted over unauthorised animal medicines following an inspection. Grassick complained about Gordon’s role in that inspection.

Gordon Elliott

Hugely successfull Meath trainer of Grand National and Cheltenham Festival winners who backed up Noel Meade’s account in court.

Expand Close Trainer Dermot Weld. Picture: Cody Glenn / SPORTSFILE / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Trainer Dermot Weld. Picture: Cody Glenn / SPORTSFILE

Dermot Weld

One of Ireland’s most successful racehorse trainers, Weld tried to resolve the row over Chris Gordon but denied warning the Turf Club about a “petition” circulated among trainers to have Gordon removed.

Denis Egan

Former CEO of the Turf Club, now the Irish Horse Regulatory Board, who unwittingly generated the false document at the heart of the case.

Louis Reardon

The Department of Agriculture vet who led yard inspections jointly with Chris Gordon to deter use of anabolic steroids.

Joe Keeling and Brian Kavanagh

The former chairman and the former chief executive of Horse Racing Ireland, the sport’s governing body, which intervened against Chris Gordon on behalf of trainers.

Read More



