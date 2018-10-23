THE remains of hundreds of children feared buried in a mass grave at a former Bon Secours Mother and Baby Home are to be exhumed as part of a major forensic investigation.

THE remains of hundreds of children feared buried in a mass grave at a former Bon Secours Mother and Baby Home are to be exhumed as part of a major forensic investigation.

Tuam Babies: Remains of hundreds of children feared buried in mass grave to be exhumed

The measure was approved by the Cabinet today after it was recommended by Minister for Children Katherine Zappone.

A “significant quantity” of human remains were discovered in underground chambers thought to have been used for the treatment of sewage waste water at the Catholic institution in Tuam, Co Galway.

Ms Zappone said the Government had agreed to implement a multi-disciplinary framework, known as “humanitarian forensic action”, as the appropriate response to the discover of the remains of children there.

The actions to be taken include:

* A phased forensic investigation and recovery of the juvenile remains in so far as is possible;

The site of the mass grave at the Tuam mother and baby home. Picture: PA

* The use of systematic on-site “ground-truthing” and test excavations to effectively locate potential burials;

* The forensic analysis of any recovered remains and, where possible, individualisation and identification;

* Arrangements for a respectful burial and memorialisation and the appropriate conservation of the site.

She said the Government’s decision was informed by detailed technical advice on international best practice and, most importantly, out of compassion for the rights and dignity for the children believed to be interred there.

The remains were found at the Tuam site by the Commission of Investigation into Mother and Baby Homes, vindicating painstaking research conducted by local historian Catherine Corless.

Unmarried pregnant women were sent to the institution to give birth between 1925 and 1961. After giving birth they were separated from their child and required to do unpaid work in the home for a year.

The children stayed until they were fostered, adopted or old enough to go to an industrial school.

But Ms Corless discovered 796 juvenile deaths at the institution were registered where no burial location was recorded.

In March of last year the commission reported that significant quantities of human remains had been discovered at the site.

An international Expert Technical Group (ETG) report prepared for Ms Zappone said the situation in Tuam was unprecedented and that no comparable case could be identified either nationally or internationally.

It found there were a number of factors which made it unique.

These included the significant quantity of juvenile remains, the commingled or intermixed state of the remains, and the position of the remains within subsurface chambers, with limited access.

The ETG report gave a menu of five options for the site, ranging from memorialisation with no further excavations to exhumation, forensic examination and further investigations.

However, it cautioned that the complexities of the site could not be understated and outcomes may be more limited than expected.

Ms Zappone said she wished to offer her solidarity and an apology to all of those affected.

“Every effort will be made to locate the juvenile remains at the site.”

She said these were “lost children, lost sisters and lost brothers” and there was a need to respond with “empathy and compassion to those who have been previously ignored”.

The minister said it was one of the “dark chapters” of Ireland’s history and steps must be taken to ensure something like it can never happen again.

Online Editors