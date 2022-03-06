Trust apologises to couple for how they were treated during failed adoption bid

A Northern Ireland health trust has apologised to a couple for how they were treated during their failed attempt to become adoptive parents.

The couple first applied to Belfast Health and Social Care Trust in 2013, but their application was halted in 2018 when the trust said they were not regarded as being suitable to adopt.

They made an official complaint to the Northern Ireland Public Service Ombudsman (NIPSO) and an investigation has found a series of failings in how the couple were treated.

The trust has accepted the report findings and apologised to the couple.

The couple initially contacted the trust about adopting a child in August 2013 and were subsequently required to take part in a “home study assessment” as part of the application process.

The assessment consists of a series of interviews with the applicants over a period of approximately six months to decide on their suitability to become adoptive parents.

Once the report for the assessment is complete, it is provided to an independent panel for consideration.

The panel then makes a recommendation to the trust, and an agency decision maker (ADM) decides whether the applicants are suitable to adopt a child.

In relation to this couple, their assessment began in September 2014.

However, they said their assigned social worker and her senior social worker advised them in July 2015 to defer their assessment process for a period of two years.

The couple said they did not have any further contact with the trust until November 2015 when their social worker called to advise she was moving to another post.

They said their next contact with the trust occurred in June 2017, when they received a letter informing them that their application would close as they had not contacted the trust in 2016.

The couple said they informed the trust they were told not to resume contact for two years and they did not wish for their application to close.

The trust recommenced the couple’s assessment in March 2018 but told them in April 2018 that their application to become adoptive parents would not proceed.

No explanation was given to the couple as to why their application was not going forward.

After receiving a complaint from the couple, Northern Ireland Pubic Service Ombudsman Margaret Kelly looked into the matter.

In her investigation report, which has been seen by the Sunday Independent, Mrs Kelly said that during the period of assessment, the trust did not inform the complainants of concerns it had about their suitability to adopt until nine months after the start of the assessment.

“In relation to the 2018 period of assessment, the investigation established that the trust failed to give the complainants the opportunity to have a panel independently review their application.

“It also found that the trust failed to provide the complainants with clear reasons why it discontinued their application.”

A spokesperson for the Belfast Trust told the Sunday Independent they accept the findings of the NIPSO report and said a letter of apology had been issued to the couple.