Trust apologises to couple for how they were treated during failed adoption bid

A couple failed in their attempt to adopt a child Expand

Ciaran O'Neill

A Northern Ireland health trust has apologised to a couple for how they were treated during their failed attempt to become adoptive parents.

The couple first applied to Belfast Health and Social Care Trust in 2013, but their application was halted in 2018 when the trust said they were not regarded as being suitable to adopt.

