Wednesday 5 September 2018

Truck driver sent to hospital with 'serious injuries' following motorway collision

Stock image of the M50

A man has been sent to hospital with 'serious injuries' following one of two collisions on the M50 Southbound earlier this morning.

"Severe delays" followed the first collision which occurred between Junction 13 Ballinteer and Junction 14 Leopardstown Road, according to Dublin Fire Brigade.

A second collision is believed to have occurred shortly after 11am this morning in the lead up to the first collision near the hard shoulder.

The two lanes have now reopened after the road closed earlier today following the multiple vehicle collision.

"A male driver of a truck was taken to St Vincents Hospital with serious injuries. Two lanes now open," a Garda spokesperson said.

Dublin Fire Brigade have several fire engines and crews at both scenes.

Gardai are advising motorists to use other routes to avoid further traffic.

"Traffic being diverted to the green. Please exit if possible at other junctions prior to J13 due to heavy volumes of traffic," a spokesperson said on Twitter.

"Avoid if at all possible. Can onlookers please move along as this is contributing to volumes."

