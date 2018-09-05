A man has been sent to hospital with 'serious injuries' following one of two collisions on the M50 Southbound earlier this morning.

Truck driver sent to hospital with 'serious injuries' following motorway collision

"Severe delays" followed the first collision which occurred between Junction 13 Ballinteer and Junction 14 Leopardstown Road, according to Dublin Fire Brigade.

A second collision is believed to have occurred shortly after 11am this morning in the lead up to the first collision near the hard shoulder.

The two lanes have now reopened after the road closed earlier today following the multiple vehicle collision.

There is now a second RTC on the approach to the original RTC after J13 on the @M50Dublin. This has resulted in traffic being diverted off the #M50 at J13 to rejoin on J14. Avoid the area. @aaroadwatch pic.twitter.com/Gs5U4V5uug — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) September 5, 2018

"A male driver of a truck was taken to St Vincents Hospital with serious injuries. Two lanes now open," a Garda spokesperson said.

Dublin Fire Brigade have several fire engines and crews at both scenes.

Gardai are advising motorists to use other routes to avoid further traffic.

"Traffic being diverted to the green. Please exit if possible at other junctions prior to J13 due to heavy volumes of traffic," a spokesperson said on Twitter.

We have several fire engines and crews at an RTC on the @M50Dublin Southbound between J13 and J14 Sandyford. Lane 1 and the slip road blocked, 2 lanes still open. Severe delays. #m50safety pic.twitter.com/YyxywpUi7P — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) September 5, 2018

"Avoid if at all possible. Can onlookers please move along as this is contributing to volumes."

