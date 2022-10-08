Triple whammy of rising interest rates, the effects of the pandemic and soaring energy bills is forcing a cafe or restaurant to close every day

Restaurants and cafés are now closing on a daily basis due to a “triple threat” of challenges facing businesses.

Industry experts have warned closures may hit levels not seen since the financial crash as businesses struggle to deal with rising interest rates, lingering effects of the pandemic and the soaring cost of energy.

Businesses which have closed in recent weeks range from doughnut shops to Michelin-star restaurants, with some owners saying they made the decision to pull the plug after it was announced the Vat rate for hospitality would return to 13.5pc early next year.

Other restaurants and cafés are now also reducing their trading hours in a bid to cut back on energy costs.

The businesses closing include start-ups that never got the chance to get going due to the pandemic, and restaurants that have served customers for more than a decade.

Hemmingways restaurant in Stillorgan, Dublin, is due to close its doors for the final time on October 30.

The owners opened their business a few days before the first lockdown in 2020 and said they have been met with “innumerable external challenges that we have found impossible to overcome”.

Its sister restaurant in Clontarf will continue to trade.

Lifeboat Beef and Reef in Skerries closed last Sunday, with the owners citing “rising costs making it impossible to continue”.

Boston Donuts franchises across the country have also closed.

A shop in Drogheda served its final donuts to customers last Sunday, while stores in Dundalk and Monaghan confirmed they have ceased trading.

Warren Gillen, who ran Cistin Eile in Wexford town for 12 years, decided to close “with a heavy heart”.

“Crushing energy costs, ancillary product costs and a shortage of trained, motivated personnel are a few of the reasons,” he said.

Restaurants, pubs and cafes are struggling as consumers cut back on spending due to inflation.

“Small businesses are seeing their sales start to dip at the same time their costs of doing business continue to go up,” said Crowe corporate recovery partner Aiden Murphy.

As a result, café and restaurant owners are becoming “very, very disheartened”, with further costs coming down the track early next year.

“Minimum wage up 8pc – that’ll have a knock-on effect in terms of labour costs in their business after Christmas,” he said.

“Vat is changing from 9pc on food sales to 13.5pc. If they can’t pass on that extra Vat by changing their menu prices, that’s another 5pc of their turnover gone.”

Furthermore, input costs for these business owners, such as meat and dairy, have also increased rapidly in the past year.

The cost of rent has also been an issue.

Vegan Sandwich Co, which has closed three outlets in Dublin, revealed the rent for its St Stephen’s Green outlet doubled, while the price of its main ingredient also spiked.

Dublin restaurant owner Ross Duffy this week announced he was closing Circa, in Terenure, after battling with the Covid pandemic and the cost-of-living crisis.

As suppliers put up their prices, Ross was forced to either do the same, or shut down his business. Luckily for his staff, he managed to arrange new jobs for them.

“We just got out of Covid and then we went into the cost-of-living crisis and the bills are skyrocketing,” he told the Irish Independent.

“I’ve connections in the industry so I lined everyone up for jobs straight away,” he said. “One of the factors we struggled with was getting staff. We finally got them, and now I’ve had to close.

“We’ve had kind businesses messaging us saying they’d be really happy to take on our staff too.

"They weren’t vultures, they were nice and had positions available.”

Adrian Cummins, chief executive of the Restaurants Association of Ireland (RAI), said “it’s not a one size fits all situation” as businesses are closing for a variety of reasons.

“One restaurant or café a day is the most up to date figure we have for businesses closing,” he said.

“It’s a combination of a few things. There is no end in sight to the energy crisis, and while the Government rolled out a scheme to cover 40pc of energy costs up to a maximum of €10,000, the cost of energy is going to keep rising and that means the 60pc businesses are paying will get bigger and bigger.”

Mr Cummins accused the Government of “firing hospitality under the bus” after it was announced in the budget that Vat is going back up on food sales next year.

“Businesses now in trouble are looking at the Vat increase for next year and that is a factor. Vat is a tax on consumers but there’s a certain point where passing on the increase will lead to a reduction in your business. Some businesses may try to absorb it, while others won’t be able to,” he said.

The lingering effects of the pandemic era, such as warehousing of tax debt and removal of Covid supports, have proven to be a further difficulty.

Warehousing of tax debt allowed businesses to defer tax bills until they could afford to pay.

“They haven’t managed to catch up on those [tax] payments,” said Aiden Murphy. “So, at a time when they are making little or no profit, they are equally concerned that they have to deal with some legacy bills from 2020 and 2021.”