Trinity graduate to marry Britain’s most eligible bachelor

Duke of Westminster Hugh Grosvenor and Olivia Henson. Photo: Grosvenor2023/PA Wire Expand

Louisa Clarence-Smith

Britain's most eligible bachelor is off the market after the Duke of Westminster announced his engagement to a Trinity graduate.

Hugh Grosvenor (32) proposed to Olivia Henson (30) at his family seat in Cheshire this weekend.

