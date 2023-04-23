Trinity graduate to marry Britain’s most eligible bachelor

Britain's most eligible bachelor is off the market after the Duke of Westminster announced his engagement to a Trinity graduate.

Hugh Grosvenor (32) proposed to Olivia Henson (30) at his family seat in Cheshire this weekend.

The Duke is one of the youngest billionaires in Britain, with an estimated net worth of almost £10bn. At the heart of his inherited fortune is a property portfolio that includes 300 acres in two of London's most expensive neighbourhoods, Mayfair and Belgravia.

Known as "Hughie", the Duke is a close friend of the Prince and Princess of Wales and godfather to Prince George. He met Ms Henson, an account manager at a food company, through friends two years ago.

"The Duke of Westminster and Miss Olivia Henson are delighted to announce they are engaged to be married," a spokesman for the Grosvenor family said in a statement on Sunday.

"Members of both their families are absolutely delighted with the news."

The proposal took place at Eaton Hall in Cheshire, an 11,000-acre estate which has been the Grosvenor family home since the 15th century.

Ms Henson works for Belazu, a London-based business specialising in products from the Mediterranean.

Her early school years were spent at Dragon School, a preparatory school in Oxford. She was later educated at Marlborough College, a £43,000-a-year co-educational boarding school in Wiltshire, where Princess Eugenie was a contemporary. The school's alumni also include the Princess of Wales.

She studied Hispanic Studies and Italian at Trinity College, Dublin, where she earned a 2:1 degree.

The duke inherited his family's fortune when his father, Gerald Grosvenor, died unexpectedly from a heart attack aged 64 in 2016. His parents are said to have tried to endow him with as normal a childhood as possible. He was educated at a state primary school close to their family home.

Following the death of his father, the duke became chairman of Grosvenor and took over the charitable interests of the businesses. During the pandemic, he donated £12.5m of his personal fortune to the UK’s national Covid-19 relief effort.

Despite having two older sisters, the duke has inherited the family fortune by virtue of being male.