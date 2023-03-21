| 10.8°C Dublin

Trinity College manager who pleaded guilty to sexual assault not unfairly sacked from his €120k a year job

Trinity College Dublin. Photo: Anthony Shaw Expand

Stephen Bourke

A senior Trinity College manager sacked after pleading guilty to sexual assault has been told by the Workplace Relations Commission that the Probation Act does not include any sort of employment protection.

Brendan Leahy had taken a “gamble” on legal advice that he would get the Probation Act when he pleaded guilty – and made no mention to his employer that he had been charged with sexual assault until he phoned its head of HR on the way home from court in March 2021.

