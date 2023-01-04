Tributes to talented GAA star (25) killed in collision in Co Westmeath

Tributes are being paid to one of the most talented young players in Westmeath GAA who was killed in a road accident in Mullingar on Monday,

In a statement Westmeath GAA said ‘’All associated with Westmeath GAA are very saddened to learn of the passing of Colm Murray (25), who represented both Coralstown-Kinnegad (football) & Raharney (hurling). Colm was one of the most talented young footballers in the county and he played an important role for Coralstown-Kinnegad in last year's senior championship as he scored 2 late points to earn his side a win over Garrycastle’’.

They added ‘’Colm was also involved in Coralstown-Kinnegad's last senior game to date in their championship quarter-final v Killucan. Colm played hurling with Raharney and was a part of the Intermediate squad that were defeated by Ringtown in the 2022 championship final.

"The fast attacker had also donned the maroon & white jersey with pride at underage level. All at Westmeath GAA send our thoughts and prayers to Colm's parents and sister, and to all his family, friends and teammates at this extremely heartbreaking time’’.

He is survived by his parents Eddie and Helen and his sister Therese. Mr Murray was a passenger in a car, which struck a parked car and wall while traveling on the R148 at Griffinstown near Mullingar.

The driver, a man also aged 20 years, was removed from the scene by ambulance to the Regional Hospital Mullingar. His injuries are not life threatening. The parked car was unoccupied at the time.

Gardaí and Emergency Services were alerted shortly before 9.30pm on Monday night and the two occupants of the car were treated at the scene, but the passenger was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

Gardaí at Mullingar are appealing for witnesses to come forward. They are also asking motorists who were travelling on the R148 in either direction at the time of the collision and who have video footage (including dash cam) to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mullingar Garda Station (044) 938 4000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.