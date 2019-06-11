Tributes paid to young man who died in swimming accident

Tributes have been paid to the young man who died in a tragic swimming accident in the Abbey River in Limerick on Monday.

Aaron Buckley (23), who was a former member of the Irish Defence Forces as well as a talented Erin Rovers footballer, died after getting into difficulty while swimming at around 1pm on Monday.

The alarm was raised by his friend who was swimming in the river as well.

A major search operation took place, involving units attached to Limerick City Fire and Rescue Service.

Members of the Limerick Marine Search and Rescue Service (LMSRS), along with the Shannon-based Coast Guard Rescue Helicopter, were part of the search as well.

The search and rescue group recovered Mr Buckley's body from the River Shannon near Sarsfield House, which is located close to Arthur’s Quay around 6pm.

Mr Buckley is believed to be from Pullough, Co Offaly.

Since news of his death emerged, shocked family and friends have been paying tribute.

“Aaron was a gentleman. He loved life and he was always smiling and joking. Everyone got along with him. He was like a magnet; he would draw everyone close to him,” described one friend.

“He would always make sure that everybody was all okay. He was just an overall good man and he will be missed by everyone.”

His football Club Erin Rovers paid their respects in a Facebook post.

“Not alone was he a very talented footballer he was also a very down to earth man who was a always in good form and had a smile on his face. He will be a huge loss around the club not just for the football but for the man he was. He will be sadly missed by all his team mates, committee members, supporters and from all who knew him.”

Talking to independent.ie, Club Chairman Eamon Dunican added: “We are still very much in shock from the news. It is very hard because we are a very tight-knit community. We are still coming to term with it in a lot of respects.”

He described Aaron as “quiet and soft spoken” as well as “very grounded and dependable.”

It’s understood Gardaí are treating his death as a tragic accident.

Funeral arrangements are expected to be announced at a later date.

