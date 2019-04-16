Tributes have been paid to a 21-year-old man who died in a fatal collision in Co Tipperary on Monday night.

Tributes have been paid to a 21-year-old man who died in a fatal collision in Co Tipperary on Monday night.

Tributes paid to man (21) who died following collision in Co Tipperary

The young man has been named locally as Jake Anderson.

The late Jack Anderson (21) from Clerihan, a village near Clonmel

Mr Anderson was from the village of Clerihan, near Clonmel.

He died when his car collided with a truck on the N24 at Ballingarrane at about 8pm last night.

Mr Anderson was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the truck escaped without injury.

Mr Anderson, who has been described as a “popular and cheerful” young man, was an avid rower with Clonmel Rowing Club.

A spokesperson from the club told Independent.ie that his death has come as a terrible shock to the entire community.

“Jake first joined the club at 14 and was always so supportive and positive, especially to the younger rowers.

“He was a fantastic club member and just a lovely, popular and cheerful young man who came from a wonderful family. We’re all devastated to hear what happened and our thoughts and prayers are with his family.”

Clonmel mayor Richie Molloy also expressed his condolences.

“The town is very shocked to hear that someone so young has died,” he told Independent.ie

“The stretch of road where it happened is fairly wide, but the weather in Clonmel was atrocious last night.

“My condolences and prayers are with his family during this very sad time,” he said.

The road at the scene remains closed to facilitate an examination of the area by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052 6177640.

Online Editors