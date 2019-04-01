A SECONDARY school has paid tribute to their assistant principal who passed away overnight after a tragic accident in which she fell down a stairs.

Tributes paid to 'bubbly' teacher who died after tragic stairs fall on Mother's Day

Mum of one, Lynn Browne from Co. Louth died on Mother’s Day after the fall in which she is believed to have hit her head off a table.

Ms Browne was an art teacher at Ballymakenny College in Drogheda, Co. Louth.

School principal, Alan Mynes said the school and the community are “deeply saddened” following the tragedy, which is understood to have occurred at her parents home in Glenmore Drive.

Ms Browne was rushed to hospital but lost her battle late last night.

“We learned this morning of the death of our beloved colleague and teacher, Lynn Browne,” Mr Mynes said.

“This is a terrible tragedy for the family, our school and our community. We are deeply saddened by this event. Our sympathy and thoughts are with her family and friends.”

The principal said that Ms Brown was a founding member of the relatively new school.

“Her husband is our school caretaker,” he said.

“We have been in contact with her family and they have requested that we all understand their need for privacy at this difficult time.

“Offers of support have been pouring in and are greatly appreciated. Our school has implemented our Critical Incident Management Plan.

“Psychologists from the National Educational Psychological Service (NEPS) and counsellors from neighbouring schools have been with us supporting and advising teachers in their efforts to assist our school community at this time.”

Local councillor, Oliver Tully – who is on the school’s board of management – said Ms Brown would be “sadly missed by everybody in the school”.

“She really did contribute quite a lot to the school,” he said.

Mr Tully described Ms Browne as “personable” and “bubbly” who always had the interest of the children at heart.

