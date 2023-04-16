Tributes paid to ‘brilliant’ young rugby player who died after being knocked down by a car

Tributes have been paid to a “brilliant” young rugby player who died after being knocked down by a car.

He has been named locally as Glen Montgomery, from the Richmount Road area of Portadown.

It’s believed he was walking home when he was struck by a silver Skoda Superb at Moy Road in Portadown early on Sunday morning.

Portadown Rugby Club paid tribute, saying he was “a brilliant young player and friend”.

“Glen played rugby at Portadown from a very young age. Starting with minis then moving onto our age grade setup. Most recently playing with our U18s. Growing up and going to school in Portadown, he was a friend of many at the club,” it said.

The accident happened at 4.20am on Sunday. Emergency services attended but Glen died at the scene of the accident.

Glen was also a member of Bleary Young Farmers’ club.

It said: “Glen was a dedicated member of Bleary YFC and always got involved with so much enthusiasm.”

UUP councillor Julie Flaherty said: “All I keep thinking of is his wee mummy and friends.

“I am from that area, and I know what it’s like as a teenager and finding a way home after a night out.

“It really shines a light on our need for more options for people. We know this is an issue. This young man was the life and soul of the party from what I’ve heard. It’s just devastating.”

Her party leader Doug Beattie tweeted that it was “sad news”.

Sinn Féin councillor Paul Duffy said: “My thoughts go out to his family and friends.

“This young man was just walking home and now it’s a tragic accident. It’s just extremely sad for the entire community.”

SDLP councillor Eamon McNeill said: “It’s very sad. I just want to pay tribute to the emergency services for all their work and everything they done to help this young man.

“The community is in shock at the death of this young lad, especially for all his friends. He is from a good family and it’s just awful this has happened.”

DUP councillor Kyle Moutray said: “This family has been left in despair, it’s devastating news for this rural community.

“Out at the Moy Road area it’s all very close-knit and the grief will be felt across the community.

“This is a teenager who has been cut down in the prime of his life.

“I really can’t imagine the pain his family is feeling today. I was incredibly sad to awaken and hear the news.”

DUP MP Carla Lockhart also sent her condolences.

She posted: “Very sad news from Portadown today.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the family of the young man. “What a tragedy. A young life lost in his prime. Anyone with any information please come forward to the PSNI.

“Our sincere thanks go to the emergency services who responded to this devastating scene.”