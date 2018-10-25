Members of the medical industry and the local community have paid tribute to the only male midwife at Cork University Maternity Hospital (CUMH), who died suddenly earlier this week.

Tributes paid following sudden death of only male midwife at Cork hospital

Patrick White, from Skibbereen in Co Cork, was known for working in the midwifery department of CUMH and also featured on the RTÉ show 'From Here to Maternity'.

Mr White, who was in his 40s and was recently ill, previously spoke about being inspired to become a midwife after studying at Cambridge University.

"I fell in love with it straight away. Every single day is rewarding because you get to share in some of the happiest moments of people's lives. Every so often, I bump into parents on the street and they remember me," he said.

INMO General Secretary Phil Ní Sheaghadha described it as a "sad time" and shared her sympathies with Mr White's loved ones.

"This is a very sad time for Patrick’s colleagues, friends and family. The thoughts of Ireland’s midwives and nurses are with them today," Ms Ní Sheaghadha told Independent.ie.

The 'Support for Nurses, Midwives and Frontline Staff' group also paid tribute to Mr White on social media.

"Today we say goodbye to one of our colleagues, Patrick White. One of Ireland's only male midwives. Thank you for your brilliant service to our health service Patrick," a spokesperson said.

"You will be forever remembered by so many. Your work here on this earth is done. God has called you home.

"Our sincere condolences to Patrick's family, friends and work colleagues. May his gentle soul rest in peace."

One social media user said: "Patrick, We have very fond memories of you when our little girl was born. So sad. Thoughts and prayers with you family, friends & colleagues."

Patrick will be sadly missed by his father, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, partners, nephews, nieces, large circle of friends and work colleagues in CUMH.

Online Editors