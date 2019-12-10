Tributes paid as well-known barrister Paul Anthony McDermott dies, aged 47

Tributes have been paid to well-known barrister, lecturer and newspaper columnist Paul Anthony McDermott, who has died at the age of 47.

Tributes have been paid to well-known barrister, lecturer and newspaper columnist Paul Anthony McDermott, who has died at the age of 47.

The senior counsel and father-of-two had been ill in recent months and passed away earlier today.

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan described Mr McDermott as “a very talented barrister, popular lecturer and entertaining newspaper columnist”.

Mr Flanagan said he was “deeply saddened” to learn of his death and said Mr McDermott would be greatly missed.

Mr McDermott was a regular contributor to television and radio programmes and was known for his sharp wit and ability to distil complicated legal issues into easily understandable language.

He joined the Bar in 1996 and became a senior counsel in 2015.

Speaking on behalf of the Bar of Ireland, Bar Council chairman Micheál P O’Higgins SC offered its deepest sympathies to Mr McDermott’s family.

“Paul Anthony was a skilled and knowledgeable advocate who represented his many clients with distinction,” said Mr O’Higgins.

“A high level scholar, he was also a terrific advocate with an unrivalled ability to persuade.

“Paul was immensely generous in sharing his legal expertise, not only with colleagues seeking assistance, but also through his lecturing and media work.

“He was a gifted teacher of the law in UCD who was hugely popular with his students. His ability to explain complex legal subjects and distil them for better public understanding was unparalleled.”

Mr O’Higgins said Mr McDermott had a distinguished 23-year career in the Law Library.

“The author of several highly regarded textbooks, he was an expert in a range of legal fields including judicial review, criminal law, constitutional law and contract,” he said.

As well as having a successful career in the courts, Mr McDermott was also an assistant professor and lecturer at UCD and had a column in the Irish edition of ‘The Sunday Times’.

In a statement, the principal of the UCD College of Social Sciences & Law, Professor Colin Scott, expressed sadness at Mr McDermott’s passing.

“Paul was a very popular lecturer and made significant contributions to the fields of prisons law and contract law over many years service at UCD,” he said.

“We will miss Paul and our thoughts are with his wife Annick and their two sons, his brother James, who is an assistant professor and lecturer in law, and wider family and also with friends and colleagues in the School of Law and beyond.”

The Irish Council for Civil Liberties said it had postponed a Human Rights Day event as a mark of respect. It said Mr McDermott was “a brilliant lawyer, writer and teacher”.

NUI Galway law professor and member of the Law Reform Commission Donncha O’Connell described Mr McDermott as “a hugely talented lawyer, academic and commentator who used his many gifts with great style and generosity”.

In a tweet, Office of the Press Ombudsman described Mr McDermott as a "compassionate lawyer", "witty newspaper columnist” and “a wise commentator on radio and television".

Mr McDermott is survived by his wife Annick, sons Harry and Andrew, mother Margaret and brother James.

Online Editors