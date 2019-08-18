Two people have been killed following separate collisions in Tipperary over the weekend.

Two people have been killed following separate collisions in Tipperary over the weekend.

Tributes paid as two people killed in Tipperary collisions

A woman died following a collision between a car and a truck in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The crash happened at Dovea, Bouladuff in Thurles, Co Tipperary on the N62, Thurles to Templemore Road at around 2.30am.

She has been named locally as Mary O’Donnell, who is a native of Templemore.

She was well known in local GAA circles.

Ms McDonnell’s body was brought to University Hospital Limerick, where a post mortem was due to take place.

The driver of the truck, a man in his mid 40s, was not injured in the crash.

Garda Collision Investigators were at the scene and the road was closed for a time with local diversions in place.

Paying tribute local Councillor and former TD Noel Coonan (FG) said the local community in Templemore was absolutely devastated with this news.

“We were all excited here preparing for the All-Ireland but news of Mary’s tragic passing has upset us all,” he said.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or travelled on the N62 or who can assist them in relation to this investigation to contact Gardaí at Thurles Garda Station on 0504 - 25100, The Garda Confidential Line 18000 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Separately, a male pedestrian in his 50s died after a car driven by a woman in her 70s hit a pole, which then struck him.

The collision happened on Friday at around 3pm on Gladstone Street in Clonmel.

The man is believed to be a Polish national who lived in the Fethard area is believed to have suffered head injuries in the incident.

He was rushed to South Tipperary Hospital in Clonmel where he died in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Local priest Fr Michael Toomey said that the accident brings even more sadness to the town in the wake of the death of a young man at a festival recently.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who can assist them to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052 - 6177640, The Garda Confidential Line 18000 666 111 or any Garda Station.

The deaths bring to 95 the number of people killed on Irish roads this year.

Online Editors