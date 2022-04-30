Tributes paid after tragic death of student (21) who suffered allergic reaction

Tributes have been paid to a Queen’s University student who died after falling ill after suffering a severe allergic reaction.

Kuba (Jakub) Bednarz, originally from Poland, passed away earlier this week.

The 21-year-old had been fighting for his life in the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast since March 25.

He suffered a cardiac arrest linked to a severe allergic reaction.

His former school described him as a “diligent, determined and conscientious” student.

Jakub had lived in Northern Ireland since he was two years old.

He grew up in Omagh, Co Tyrone, where he attended Christ the King Primary School and the Christian Brothers’ Grammar School (CBS).

Before falling ill, he had been studying music at Queen's University.

Over the last few weeks, friends of the young man had helped to raise more than £27,000 through a GoFundMe campaign to pay for specialist treatment in Poland.

However, Jakub sadly lost his fight for life on Wednesday.

His funeral will take place on Sunday.

His mother Beata Wilewska-Bednarz posted on social media: “With great sorrow and grief we have to inform that our son's life machine was withdrawn (on Wednesday), and Jakub passed away.”

His school, Omagh CBS, also released a tribute.

It said: “It is with great sadness that we learnt today of the passing of Jakub Bednarz.

“Jakub was a much-loved and highly respected pupil at the Christian Brothers’ Grammar School between September 2012 and June 2019, when he left to study Music and Audio Production at Queen’s University Belfast.

“He was a diligent, determined and conscientious pupil with an infectious and engaging warmth that made him extremely popular with his peers and staff alike. He was sincere, good-natured and always generous with his time, voluntarily assisting at many school events over those seven years.

“As a school community we pray for the repose of Jakub's soul and extend our deepest sympathies to Jakub's family at this very difficult time.

“His gentle and unassuming nature will ensure that he will always be remembered with great fondness and affection by all of us who knew him.”

Jakub's funeral will take place in Christ the King Church, Strathroy, Co Tyrone, on Sunday at 1.30pm.