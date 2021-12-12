Tributes on sudden death of senior counsel and Fine Gael stalwart Frank Callanan

Senior counsel Frank Callanan has died at the age of 65, just days after his father, Fionnbar passed away.

Mr Callanan was one of the most renowned members of the Irish Bar. He died this morning at home in Fitzwilliam Square, Dublin.

His death came just days after his father, Fionnbar, a retired solicitor and photographer, passed away.

Mr Callanan was very well known in legal and political circles and he had been tipped to become attorney general.

He had a strong relationship with Fine Gael and he was a trustee of the party.

Former justice minister Michael McDowell paid tribute to his colleague, saying he was shocked to hear of the “dreadfully sad news”.

Mr Callanan’s death had been a loss to the administration of justice in Ireland, Mr McDowell said.

Fine Gael TD and former minister for justice Charlie Flanagan also paid tribute, describing Mr Callanan as a “scholarly and erudite man”.

Mr Flanagan added that the senior counsel’s death would be “acutely felt among many of his colleagues and friends”.

Mr Callanan had been a Fine Gael activist for many years and held various back room positions for the party, Mr Flanagan recalled.

Fine Gael Seanad leader Regina Doherty tweeted: “God this is so unexpected - RIP Frank…”

An historian, Mr Callanan wrote a number of books, including a narrative of the last year of Charles Stewart Parnell’s life. He was also an expert on James Joyce.

Daniel Mulhall, Ireland’s ambassador to the US, tweeted: “Sad to learn of the death of Frank Callanan.”

The International James Joyce Foundation tweeted: “It is with great sadness that we have to announce the death of Frank Callanan, author of the forthcoming James Joyce: A Political Biography.

“Frank was to have been one of the keynote speakers at next year’s symposium.”

Mr Callanan was a UCD graduate and he attended the King’s Inn and the College of Europe in Bruges. A former auditor of UCD’s Literary and Historical society, he wrote a history of the society.

Mr Callinan was called to the Bar in 1979. He went on to become a senior counsel in 1998.

He practiced in civil law and was involved in many prominent cases, including representing the Equality Authority in a failed challenge to Portmarnock Golf Club’s exclusion of women as full-time members.

He also represented the State successfully opposing Ryanair’s challenge to the Government’s Covid-19 travel advice.

And he was on the legal team for Digital Rights Ireland, helping achieve a landmark judgment from the European Court of Justice to cease a directive on data retention.

He also represented survivors of the Mother and Baby Homes.

Bar Council chair Maura McNally described Mr Callanan as an icon of the Bar.

Sabrina Joyce-Kemper, a descendant of James Joyce, paid tribute, tweeting: "Very sad to hear of the death of Frank Callanan SC. The Joyce family send our condolences to his wife Bridget and his extended family, friends and colleagues. 'To live, to err, to fall, to triumph, to recreate life out of life... An envoy of the fair courts of life’.”

Liam Cahill, writer and historian, from Co Meath, tweeted: “RIP Frank Callanan. A lovely, lovely man. A great lawyer and historian. I’m so sorry to hear this. He was a classmate in UCD Law School.”

Barrister Elaine Byrne tweeted: “The Callanan family have endured awful sadness in such a short time. Frank Callanan’s detailed knowledge of Parnell was wonderful to witness.”

Mr Callanan is survived by his wife, Bridget, his sisters Claire, Jean and Sara and brothers Paul and Richard.

Green Party MEP Ciarán Cuffe tweeted: “Shocked to hear of Frank Callanan’s passing. A decent and scholarly man, who often represented the underdog. So sad that his father Fionnbar, an accomplished photographer, also died in recent days.”

Mr Calllinan’s mother, Margaret, died two years ago.